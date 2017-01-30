Bota

Fotografi i Obama

Fotografi i Obama 'proteston' ndaj Donad Trump (FOTO)

04 Shkurt 2017

Fotografi i ish-presidentit amerikan Barack Obama, Pete Souza, njeriu që ka dokumentuar pothuajse çdo moment të presidencës Obama, vazhdon të postoj imazhe në llogarinë e tij në Instagram, për ndjekësit e tij që janë mbi 740 mijë, në përgjigje të Presidentit Donald Trump për veprimet dhe politika, transmeton Klan Kosova.

Në ditët e fundit, kur u bë ndalimi i përkohshëm i refugjatëve në SHBA, Souza ka postuar në llogarinë e tij fotografi të refugjatëve, nga një projekt që e ka bërë në Kosovë.

Të enjten kur Trump bisedoi në telefon me Kryeministrin e Australisë Malcolm Turnbull, Souza zgjodhi për të postuar një fotografi të Obama duke qeshur, duke qenë dashamirës me kryeministrin e Zelandës së Re, John Key, dhe Turnbull.

Pete Souza ishte përgjegjës për dokumentimin e administratës Obama, kapjen e imazhe të detyrave zyrtare dhe shumë personale, e jetën intime në Shtëpinë e Bardhë.

Të hënën, Souza postoi një imazh të Obama në Zyrën Ovale me Alex, djali gjashtëvjeçar i cili i shkroi ish-presidentit në lidhje me djalin e Sirisë të fotografuar në ambulancë.

“Mos e harroni Alex”, shkroi ai.

 

Remember Alex, the six-year-old boy who wrote President Obama a letter about the Syrian boy photographed in the ambulance. Alex visited the Oval Office with his family the day after the election. "Dear President Obama, Remember the boy who was picked up by the ambulance in Syria? Can you please go get him and bring him to [my home]? Park in the driveway or on the street and we will be waiting for you guys with flags, flowers, and balloons. We will give him a family and he will be our brother. Catherine, my little sister, will be collecting butterflies and fireflies for him. In my school, I have a friend from Syria, Omar, and I will introduce him to Omar. We can all play together. We can invite him to birthday parties and he will teach us another language. We can teach him English too, just like my friend Aoto from Japan. Please tell him that his brother will be Alex who is a very kind boy, just like him. Since he won't bring toys and doesn't have toys Catherine will share her big blue stripy white bunny. And I will share my bike and I will teach him how to ride it. I will teach him additions and subtractions in math. And he [can] smell Catherine's lip gloss penguin which is green. She doesn't let anyone touch it. Thank you very much! I can't wait for you to come! Alex 6 years old "

Ish-fotografi i Shtëpisë së Bardhë, është duke e përdorur këtë mënyrë në Instagram për të treguar zhgënjimin me administratën e re.

 

